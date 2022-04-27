Uncategorized

Bongbong Marcos denies using trolls in campaign: Show me one

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos insists that he is not employing a troll farm for his 2022 presidential bid. In an interview with CNN Philippines, Marcos said that he was offered to avail troll services.

“Find me one. Show me one. Just one. They don’t exist. You show me the place where there are hundreds of trolls sitting in front of a computer spreading fake news. It doesn’t exist,” Marcos said.

RELATED STORY: Marcos says mom Imelda is ‘supreme politician in family’

“There are no trolls. We have no trolls. None. Not a single one. I have been offered a click army, I’ve been offered a troll. I did not use it,” he added.

Twitter has recently removed accounts linked to the Marcos camp for spreading disinformation.

READ ON: Marcos’ support base grows 5% in latest PUBLiCUS Asia survey

“Besides, I don’t know. Some of these things are… these are from the United States. They don’t know what’s going on here. So maybe they might be mistaken in some instances,” Marcos said.

An independent study showed that Marcos is the main beneficiary of misleading information being circulated online.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BIG TICKET 1

Expat takes home Big Ticket’s AED 12 million win for February 2022

March 4, 2022
UAE PH

UAE tops Bloomberg COVID-19 resilience ranking anew; PH back at bottom spot

January 28, 2022
Robredo pink 2

Robredo says high spending on Facebook ads paid for by campaign volunteers

January 20, 2022
2858059110718879936

UAE to slap jail term, up to AED300,000 penalty for publishing information sans media content standards

January 13, 2022
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button