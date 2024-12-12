PH, Denmark sign deal to boost healthcare education and employment

The Philippines and Denmark have forged a partnership aimed at enhancing healthcare education and training opportunities for Filipino nursing professionals and healthcare assistants seeking employment in Denmark.

Both countries have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI), creating a Joint Committee with representatives from each government. The committee will work to negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) within the next 12 months to facilitate training and recruitment of Filipino healthworkers.

A key aspect of the JDI is ensuring the welfare and social protection of Filipino healthcare workers in Denmark. Both nations have committed to providing necessary resources, legal assistance, and social benefits to safeguard workers’ rights during their employment.

The partnership also comes as a response to the increasing global demand for healthcare professionals while promoting ethical and sustainable recruitment practices, particularly with Denmark’s high standards in medical and elderly care.

Among the key initiatives are upskilling programs for Filipino healthcare workers and a streamlined recruitment process, ensuring the protection of workers’ employment rights and social security, in accordance with Danish labor laws.