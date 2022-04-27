Marcos says mom Imelda is ‘supreme politician in family’

Presidential candidate and survey frontrunner Bongbong Marcos describes his mother, Imelda, as the supreme politician in their family.

In his interview with CNN Philippines, Marcos said that he consulted Imelda on his plans to run for the presidency but reiterates that it was his own decision.

“Even my father I don’t think would object if I say she’s the supreme politician in the family. My father is the statesman. He’s the political genius,” Marcos said.

Marcos was the namesake of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos sr, who ruled the country under martial rule from 1965 to 1986.

“My mother is really a politician. You can see that. My mother can connect with anyone — from her classmate from… I don’t know how many years ago… to the person working in the palengke to the Queen of England. Everyone becomes her friend,” Marcos said.

“I can say that I learn something new every time I talk to my mother, especially in a serious talk about politics. I always learn something new. So, yes, she has always had a very big influence on everything,” he added.

Marcos also shared how he and his mother talked about his presidential bid plans.

“It’s just every so often: ‘Mom, what if? What’s your opinion? What do you think? How do you read the situation?’ She’s really good… She’s seen it all before,” Marcos said.

“So, yes, she’s very very involved in everything that we are doing, but the decision was mine. I really have to say that the decision was mine. Of course, I consulted everyone whose opinion I value,” he added.