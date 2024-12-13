Ex-OFW arrested while applying for police clearance in Trece Martires, Cavite

A former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was arrested while attempting to apply for a police clearance in Trece Martires, Cavite, after it was discovered that she had an active warrant for her arrest.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Orlando Carag, Chief of Police of Trece Martires, the arrest warrant was issued by the Biñan Regional Trial Court for a violation of BP 22, or the Bouncing Checks Law. PLt. Col. Carag explained that on December 10, the woman visited their office to obtain a police clearance for her job application.

“She tried to acquire a police clearance, and of course, our personnel checked our system, which is nationwide. When they saw in the system that there was an active warrant of arrest, they did not let her leave and immediately informed my warrant personnel, who then served the warrant,” he said.

The woman was reportedly surprised by the arrest.

“We asked her why she had an active warrant, and she said she was aware of the BP 22 case but didn’t anticipate that her case would be visible when applying for a clearance,” PLt. Col. Carag added. The woman explained that she previously worked as a domestic helper in Kuwait and had recently returned to the Philippines to find a job as a factory worker.

She was unaware of the warrant against her, especially since she had worked abroad for two years. She revealed that in 2019, she borrowed money from a lending company but was unable to repay the full amount after her canteen business collapsed during the pandemic.

“Because of the pandemic, my canteen business suffered. I couldn’t make payments to them. The people I borrowed from my canteen also couldn’t go to work because of the pandemic, so I didn’t have any money to pay. I couldn’t even operate the canteen because it was prohibited,” she said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has notified the Biñan Regional Trial Court that they have taken custody of the accused.

The woman is now preparing the 24,000 pesos needed for her bail in order to return to her family for the upcoming Christmas holiday.