Marcos’ support base grows 5% in latest PUBLiCUS Asia survey

A latest pre-election survey by pollster PUBLiCUS Asia has shown that support for presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has grown modestly during the official campaign period while that of his rival Vice President Leni Robredo has remained static.

The survey was conducted from April 19-21. The survey said that 57% of the 1,500 registered Filipino voters who participated in the PAHAYAG National Tracker: April Survey favoured Marcos.

Aureli Sinsuat, Executive Director of PUBLiCUS, on the April 25 episode of the PAHAYAG Election Report said that Marcos saw an increase in voters to gain 5 percent over the past two months after an initial preference share of 52% in their February survey.

On the contrary, Robredo’s presidential preference numbers stayed between 20 to 23% on the six pre-election surveys conducted by PUBLiCUS between October 2021 and the third week of April 2022. As many as 21% said they would vote for Robredo in the latest survey.

Marcos now leads Robredo by 36% moving into the final two weeks of the campaign period, Sinsuat added.

Davao City Mayor “Inday Sara” Duterte-Carpio led the vice-presidential race earning 59% of the vote and has seen a significant 5% increase in voter preference since the second week of February when her preference share was 54%.