The sixth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2024 kicks off tomorrow with more than 33,000 male and female runners set to participate

The much-anticipated edition hosts the largest number of participants, while showcasing many of Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks on its route

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, will be held tomorrow, 14 December, welcoming more than 33,000 male and female runners, including elite international and professional athletes alongside community participants. The sixth edition, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), is the largest community sports gathering on the Abu Dhabi waterfront.

The marathon aims to bolster the sports movement, strengthen the UAE’s position on the international sports scene, and encourage the local community to prioritise health and adopt an active lifestyle.

The 42.195 km marathon and relay race for both male and female runners will commence at 6:00 am from ADNOC Headquarters on Corniche Road. Runners will pass by Abu Dhabi’s most iconic landmarks, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Bateen Palace, Qasr Al Hosn, and the World Trade Centre, concluding at the ADNOC Campus near Baynunah Public Park.

The 10 km race begins at 6:30 am, followed by the 2.5 km race at 8:45 am and the 5 km race at 9:30 am. These events aim to promote an educated sports community and a healthier lifestyle, aligning with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and ADNOC’s commitment to fostering positive sports practices and addressing health challenges.

The total prize money for the marathon exceeds $300,000, with the winners of the Male and Female Marathon Elites each expected to receive $50,000. The total prize money for the top three winners in the Marathon Wheelchair race is valued at $3,150 in both the Male and Female categories. The top three winners of the 10KM Wheelchair races (Male and Female) will also receive cash prizes.

Meanwhile, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon Sports Village, located in the park behind ADNOC Tower, will be open from 4:00 am to 2:00 pm. It features sponsor and supporter booths, fitness and yoga classes, sports activities, children’s entertainment areas, and live musical performances.

The marathon is supported by an impressive roster of sponsors: ADNOC, Nike, Tadweer, Daman, Department of Health, Burjeel Medical City, Vitamin Well, Al Ain Water, Nirvana Travel and Tourism, Al Masaood Automobiles | Nissan, Al Masaood Equipment Rental, Barakat, Arena, GU, RT Road Transit, and The Filipino Times.

During a press conference held at the Marathon Village on Thursday, 12 December, H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), praised the partnership between the Council and ADNOC. He highlighted the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon as an embodiment of the UAE’s values of happiness, tolerance, and coexistence, emphasising its role in promoting unity and harmony among cultures.

Al Awani welcomed the elite runners participating in this prestigious event and expressed gratitude to sponsors, partners, and contributors. He said: “We extend special thanks to the elite runners present with us today for their efforts and inspiration for future generations.”

Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial and Corporate, said: “This year’s ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon promises to be a spectacular celebration of community, fitness and resilience and we look forward to welcoming participants and their friends and families to an unforgettable race day.”

Luca Onofrio, Head of Mass Events at RCS Sports and Events, said: “Each year, we strive to improve the event, and 2024 is no exception. With over 33,000 participants and a strong lineup of elite athletes, all preparations are in place to ensure a seamless and memorable marathon experience for all. Our goal is to inspire individuals to lead active and healthy lifestyles.”

Ethiopian professional runner Chala Ketema, who is competing in the marathon, said: “I am very happy to have the opportunity to participate in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon. I am fully prepared to run and aim for a new personal record, especially with the excellent atmosphere and high-level organisation here.”

Eritrean half-marathoner Catherine Reline Amanang Ole, who is running her first marathon on Saturday, said: “First of all, I would like to thank you for inviting me to participate in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon. This will be my first time competing in a marathon, but I am well-prepared and excited to seize this opportunity to showcase my abilities.”

Runners Choge Raymond, Mike Boit, Dolshi Tesfu, and Vibian Chepkirui were also present at the conference.