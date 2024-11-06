PH-US alliance to stay strong regardless of poll outcome – US envoy

The alliance between the Philippines and the United States will remain robust regardless of the outcome of the US presidential race, United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Americans cast their votes for the nation’s 47th president, a toss-up between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“As friends, partners, and allies, we have a lot to celebrate, and there’s very strong bipartisan support in the United States for this relationship,” Carlson said during an election watch party hosted by the US embassy in Makati City.

Carlson, a seasoned diplomat, said she has witnessed political transitions between Democrats and Republicans over the past three decades.

“I am extremely confident that the US-Philippine relations will remain steadfast, will remain steadfast friends and ironclad allies, as well as partners in prosperity, no matter who wins the election in the United States today,” she said.

When asked about potential changes in US support for the Philippines, especially as a military ally amid tensions in the South China Sea, Carlson highlighted the checks and balances within the US government.

“It’s in our democratic system, as it is here. It’s the Congress that holds the purse strings in terms of financing all our operations overseas, whether civilian or military. When you look at foreign military financing and the support for the US-Philippine military relationship, there is enthusiastic support from both Republicans and Democrats,” she said.

The ambassador said the evolving US-Philippine partnership extends beyond military ties.

“We look at the Luzon Corridor, the US Trade and Development Agency, the Foreign Commercial Service, and the presidential trade and investment mission by Secretary Gina Raimondo, who visited recently. Those American companies, Democrats and Republicans alike, are enthusiastic about the US-Philippine relationship as partners in prosperity,” Carlson said.