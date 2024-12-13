Dubai Airports prepare for over 5.2 million travelers this winter holiday season

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is set to experience a surge in travelers as the winter holiday season approaches.

From December 13 to 31, over 5.2 million guests are expected to pass through the airport, with 1.7 million arrivals and 1.5 million departures anticipated.

With a projected daily average of 274,000 travelers, the peak is anticipated on Friday, December 20, when nearly 296,000 guests are expected to arrive, depart, or transit through DXB.

The weekend from December 20 to 22 will also see heightened activity, with an estimated 880,000 guests moving through the airport’s terminals.

However, Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said efforts are underway to ensure smooth operations during the busy period.

“Delivering the exceptional experience that DXB is known for during peak travel periods is always a challenge, but one we are well-prepared to meet with collaboration across the oneDXB family. This year, we are excited to welcome millions of guests while also creating moments of joy through festive activations,” he said through WAM.

To enhance the travel experience, DXB will transform the Family Zone at Terminal 3 into a festive space. Travelers will have access to seasonal entertainment, including performances by carollers and beatboxers, a Magic Station with gift-wrapping and photo opportunities, and a Nutcracker-themed marching band, among other attractions.