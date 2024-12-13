Latest NewsNewsPH News

Marcos urges residents near Kanlaon to 'evacuate now'

President Bongbong Marcos is urging residents living near Kanlaon Volcano to prioritize their safety by evacuating immediately. His call comes as the threat of the volcano’s eruption intensifies in Negros.

“Nakikiusap ako sa lahat, lalo na sa ayaw lumikas, na sumunod sa babala ng ating mga awtoridad. Mas mahalaga po ang buhay kaysa ari-arian,” Marcos said in a video message on Friday, December 13.

The President assured the public that the government is committed to supporting the thousands of residents affected by the volcanic activity. “Kung gaano man katindi ang bangis ng bulkang ito, ganun din ang kalinga na aming ipapaabot,” he said.

As of the latest report, around 45,000 people have been evacuated, out of a targeted 80,000 individuals in high-risk zones.

Marcos also announced that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is ready to distribute relief food packs and hygiene kits to affected families. The Department of Health (DOH) will provide medical assistance, while the military will maintain peace and order.

“Susuong sila sa anumang paghamon na darating,” Marcos emphasized.

The President also warned the public against falling for misinformation and disinformation.

“We will step up. We will level up. Any escalation in damages and destruction will be met with a stronger government response. Malaki ang papel ng komunikasyon sa mga araw na ito. Truth will save lives. Fake news will kill,” he added.

