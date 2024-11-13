Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUncategorized

NNIC to install new device to improve baggage handling at NAIA Terminal 3

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago

File photo.

A new device at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 will be installed early next year to improve baggage handling, the main gateway’s private operator said.

In a press release, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said it bought an explosive detection system for baggage handling in July that will be delivered next year.

In October, hundreds of Cebu Pacific passengers encountered delays in baggage claims over technical issues.

“While the existing 20-year-old system recently malfunctioned, redundancy measures are already in place to ensure continued security and efficiency,” the NNIC said.

Meanwhile, the private operator said it launched an initiative where passengers can get real-time updates on baggage and flight delays through the airport’s public address system.

NNIC said the move will help solve congestion at service counters.

“These timely updates can help reduce passenger anxiety and confusion, allowing them to make informed decisions. By providing direct, accurate information, passengers will receive the full picture, without resorting to getting second-hand, unverified information from social media and other sources,” the operator said.

NNIC earlier vowed to transform NAIA into a world-class gateway, with the promise of boosting terminal capacity for 35 million passengers annually. It also aims to improve the runway and commercial spaces, among others, in three years.

The airport operator said passengers could expect immediate improvements in air-conditioning, power and water supply, internet connectivity, and other facilities.

