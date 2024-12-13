EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bea Alonzo embraces single life, focuses on self-growth after split with Dominic Roque

Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is currently enjoying her single life after her breakup with fiancé Dominic Roque.

Despite the challenging end of her past relationship, Bea shared that she remains open to the possibility of love in the future.

In an interview on ‘Saksi’ on December 7, 2024, Bea revealed that while there are people expressing interest in her and even trying to court her, her main priority right now is personal growth.

She emphasized that she is not dating anyone at the moment, as she is focused on nurturing herself.

Bea, who is now 37 years old, also shared that while she’s not closing her heart to love, she’s taking time to heal and grow before pursuing a new relationship.

