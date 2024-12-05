Experience the magic of modern circus show in Dubai with PLUMA

Step into a world where dreams take flight and self-discovery unfolds before your eyes!

This season, PLUMA returns to Dubai, ready to enchant audiences with a one-of-a-kind modern circus experience.

At the heart of PLUMA is a story of a young girl with dreams of soaring through the skies. Be captivated by a stunning tale of empowerment and self-discovery, told through awe-inspiring acrobatics and breathtaking aerial stunts by world-class trapeze artists.

This is more than a show—it’s a celebration of growth, dreams, and wonder. With classic circus touches like cotton candy clouds and popcorn mountains, this magical performance promises joy and inspiration for all ages. Whether you’re enjoying the show with family or friends, you’re sure to experience a magical journey like no other.

Catch the performance at the Pluma Circus Tent in Dubai Festival City Mall from December 5, 2024, to January 12, 2025, featuring a mesmerizing blend of acrobatics, 3D projection mapping, and stunning visual effects.

Showtimes:

Thursdays: 19:00 to 21:00

Fridays & Saturdays: 17:00 to 19:00 & 19:30 to 21:30

Sundays: 17:00 to 19:00

Ticket Prices:

Starting from AED 95, with options up to AED 375.

Don’t miss out on this performance that will leave you inspired and ready to reach for the sky. Tickets are available at https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/pluma.