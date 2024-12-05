EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT ReachUncategorized

Experience the magic of modern circus show in Dubai with PLUMA

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago

Step into a world where dreams take flight and self-discovery unfolds before your eyes!

This season, PLUMA returns to Dubai, ready to enchant audiences with a one-of-a-kind modern circus experience.

At the heart of PLUMA is a story of a young girl with dreams of soaring through the skies. Be captivated by a stunning tale of empowerment and self-discovery, told through awe-inspiring acrobatics and breathtaking aerial stunts by world-class trapeze artists.

This is more than a show—it’s a celebration of growth, dreams, and wonder. With classic circus touches like cotton candy clouds and popcorn mountains, this magical performance promises joy and inspiration for all ages. Whether you’re enjoying the show with family or friends, you’re sure to experience a magical journey like no other.

Poster Pluma2 copy 2

Catch the performance at the Pluma Circus Tent in Dubai Festival City Mall from December 5, 2024, to January 12, 2025, featuring a mesmerizing blend of acrobatics, 3D projection mapping, and stunning visual effects.

Showtimes:

Thursdays: 19:00 to 21:00
Fridays & Saturdays: 17:00 to 19:00 & 19:30 to 21:30
Sundays: 17:00 to 19:00

Ticket Prices:
Starting from AED 95, with options up to AED 375.

Don’t miss out on this performance that will leave you inspired and ready to reach for the sky. Tickets are available at https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/pluma.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2024 12 05T150636.531

Iglesia ni Cristo to hold rally opposing impeachment efforts against VP Sara Duterte

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 16T141918.435

DMW releases guidelines for residential support worker, cleaner jobs in Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 05T131923.745

20 distressed OFWs from Saudi Arabia arrive in Phils.

3 hours ago
PH EMBASSY LOGO

Philippine Embassy in UAE reminds OFWs of Amnesty Program deadline on Dec. 31

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button