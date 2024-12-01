Uncategorized

RTA announces free WiFi in Dubai’s major bus stations ahead of Eid Al Etihad

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of free WiFi at four major bus stations in Dubai starting December 1, ahead of the 53rd National Union Day or Eid Al Etihad.

The initiative, which aims to improve connectivity and convenience for passengers, will offer complimentary WiFi access at the Al Satwa, Union, Al Ghubaiba, and Gold Souq bus stations.

The RTA has also stated that this service will soon be extended to more bus stations across Dubai, further enhancing connectivity for passengers.

