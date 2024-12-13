Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Chelsea Manalo talks duties following Miss Universe Asia win

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

Chelsea Manalo shared the responsibilities she will be taking on as the newly crowned Miss Universe Asia, following her big win in Mexico this November. In an interview with Boy Abunda, she explained how she and other continental queens will collaborate with Miss Universe and its charitable initiatives.

lWe’ll be working closely with the different continental queens and Miss Universe, Miss Victoria, to support charity efforts and the organization’s mission,” she said.

“For a whole year, we’ll be touring, working with charities, and traveling for causes that the organization believes in.”

Reflecting on her experience at the Miss Universe competition, Chelsea recalled the intense adrenaline she felt during the event, where 128 contestants competed for the crown.

“The adrenaline is different when you’re there. And I’ll add, there were 128 girls, so seeing them in person was a unique experience,” she shared.

“At first, it can feel overwhelming, but eventually you realize it’s not about competing with the other girls—it’s about you. Embracing that helped me discover my own strength and personality, and it was a journey I will forever treasure.”

In addition to the Miss Universe Asia title, Chelsea also took home the Best National Costume award. Her costume, named “Hiraya,” was described as a vision of future possibilities, symbolizing truth and hope.

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark was crowned Miss Universe 2024.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

bea alonzo

Bea Alonzo embraces single life, focuses on self-growth after split with Dominic Roque

3 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 13T143703.641

PH asserts sovereignty over Scarborough Shoal at UN; China threatens stronger countermeasures

21 mins ago
Marcos 4

Marcos urges residents near Kanlaon to ‘evacuate now’

1 hour ago
iStock 1491433047

2024 Bar exams result out, producing 3,962 new lawyers

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button