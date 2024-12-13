Chelsea Manalo talks duties following Miss Universe Asia win

Chelsea Manalo shared the responsibilities she will be taking on as the newly crowned Miss Universe Asia, following her big win in Mexico this November. In an interview with Boy Abunda, she explained how she and other continental queens will collaborate with Miss Universe and its charitable initiatives.

lWe’ll be working closely with the different continental queens and Miss Universe, Miss Victoria, to support charity efforts and the organization’s mission,” she said.

“For a whole year, we’ll be touring, working with charities, and traveling for causes that the organization believes in.”

Reflecting on her experience at the Miss Universe competition, Chelsea recalled the intense adrenaline she felt during the event, where 128 contestants competed for the crown.

“The adrenaline is different when you’re there. And I’ll add, there were 128 girls, so seeing them in person was a unique experience,” she shared.

“At first, it can feel overwhelming, but eventually you realize it’s not about competing with the other girls—it’s about you. Embracing that helped me discover my own strength and personality, and it was a journey I will forever treasure.”

In addition to the Miss Universe Asia title, Chelsea also took home the Best National Costume award. Her costume, named “Hiraya,” was described as a vision of future possibilities, symbolizing truth and hope.

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark was crowned Miss Universe 2024.