2024 Bar exams result out, producing 3,962 new lawyers

The Philippines has welcomed 3,962 new lawyers with the announcement of the 2024 Bar Exam results.

On Friday, December 13, the Supreme Court released the list of passers, marking an overall passing rate of 37.84%.

This year, a passing score of 74% has been adopted, down from the initial 75%, Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario Lopez said.

Kyle Christian Tutor, a graduate of the University of the Philippines College of Law, topped the exams with an impressive score of 85.77%.

He was followed by Maria Christina Aniceto from Ateneo de Manila in second place, and Gerald Roxas from Angeles University Foundation in third.

Out of 10,504 applicants who registered for the Bar exams held September 8, 11, and 15, only 10,490 completed the tests.

The overall passing rate saw a slight increase from last year’s 36.77%.

Here is the complete list of 2024 Bar passers:

