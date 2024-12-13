PH asserts sovereignty over Scarborough Shoal at UN; China threatens stronger countermeasures

The Philippine government reaffirmed its sovereignty over Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) before the United Nations on Friday, December 13.

In his statement during the 51st UN General Assembly debates on ‘Oceans and Law of the Sea,’ Philippine Ambassador to the UN, Antonio Lagdameo, emphasized that the shoal is an integral part of Philippine territory.

“Bajo de Masinloc has always been an essential part of the Philippines. Only the Philippines, in exercising its sovereignty, has the right to establish baselines and determine the breadth of the territorial sea around the shoal, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” Lagdameo said.

The Ambassador also condemned China’s recent submission of a statement and navigational charts to the UN Secretary-General, claiming “baselines” over the shoal, which lies off the western coast of the Philippines’ Luzon Island.

“China’s attempt to declare baselines around Bajo de Masinloc and its deposit of a territorial sea chart with the UN Secretary-General violate UNCLOS and undermine the rules-based international order,” Lagdameo added.

Lagdameo further highlighted the Philippines’ commitment to international law, noting two key maritime laws recently enacted to strengthen the country’s position.

“In line with UNCLOS, the Philippines has enacted two landmark laws this year: the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act. These laws align our domestic legislation with UNCLOS, enhance our capacity for ocean governance, and support national security and economic development,” he explained.

Meanwhile, China’s Defense Ministry warned the Philippines of stronger countermeasures if Manila continues what Beijing describes as “provocations” in the South China Sea.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry, Wu Quian, accused the Philippines of creating tensions under the influence of the United States.

“More provocations will lead to stronger countermeasures. Should the Philippine side stubbornly follow the wrong path, China will never back down,” Wu said in a state media report.