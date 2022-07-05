Nusantara bags Season 6 championship in class E division of United OFW Basketball League

Team Nusantara won the championship in Season 6, class E division, in their first appearance in the United OFW Basketball League.

Team Nusantara stopped the triumph of Team Stig Brothers to achieve the championship despite almost all their players stepping up in the game.

Team Stigs missed four consecutive free throws less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, allowing Team Nusantara to dominate their opponent and execute an almost flawless performance.

They maintained their lead until the end of the fourth quarter with a final Score of 73-72.

On the other side of the court, after an unacceptable defeat because of three seconds, Team Banayad lost one point in their previous meeting with Team Thunder.

They realized they had to put in more effort during the fourth quarter of their next game. Team Banayad energetically played with enjoyment. They have successfully defeated Team Ignite in their 5th game in the United OFW Basketball League. The final score was 58-47.

Other games of the day saw Hioops win over H29 Warriors at 65-60, while Team Matibay won over Magilaz, 81-66.

Meanwhile, Team Uniteam joined a 1-day league. Team Uniteam, under OFWBL selected players, won the championship held in the Trade Center, Dubai.

Uniteam defeated three teams with no losses and managed to achieve the championship.

Team Ajman led by 1 point in the 4th quarter, 54-55 under 26 second remaining.

Uniteam controlled the game with 12 seconds remaining and changed the faith when Team Ajman fouled jersey # 13 was put in the free throw line, which led Team Uniteam to 56-55.

Team Uniteam won over Team Ajman with a final score of 57-55.