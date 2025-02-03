SportsTFT Reach

Badminton champs crowned at FEU Roosevelt’s sports fest in Dubai

Far Eastern University Roosevelt celebrated an exciting Family Day and Sports Fest, featuring a badminton contest that showcased the impressive athletic talents of its students across the Beginner, Junior, and Senior divisions.

In the Beginner division (Grades 1 to 4), Team Yellow 2, represented by Zach Ymanuel Nad and Mariana Jermaine Nad, claimed the championship title.

They were followed by Team Red 2, with Marischa Ross Williams and Gerbriella Sheane Tolentino as the 1st runner-up and Team Green 2, featuring Yosef Simon Gamad and Zainab Suleman, taking the 2nd runner-up position.

In the Junior division, Alessandra Faith Salazar and Eliz Levy Morales of Team Yellow 5 from Grade 7 emerged as champions.

Team Red 4, composed of Laurence Migel Nad and Faith Marie Llarena, secured the 1st runner-up spot, while Soje Myrene Reyes and Audrey Rane Tanael from Team Blue 6 claimed the 2nd runner-up position.

The Senior division (Grades 8 to 12) crowned Team Yellow 8, featuring Theody Julian Jr. Gevero and Leila Ghislaine Lulu, as champions.

Team Blue 6, with Maebella Chestine Pangco and Jonas Raine De Luna, finished as the 1st runner-up, while Team Green 4, consisting of Aiden Artuz and Andrea Marie Zuniga, took home the 2nd runner-up title.

The badminton matches not only showcased athletic prowess but also fostered camaraderie and school pride among participants.

The FEU Roosevelt Family Day and Sports Fest was held on February 1 at Al Ahli Sports Club in Al Nahda, Dubai, with over 2,000 students, faculty, and families participating.

