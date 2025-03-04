Filipino runners to participate at Acea Run Rome The Marathon 2025

The Acea Run Rome The Marathon returns in 2025 for a special edition, marking its 30th anniversary and coinciding with the Jubilee Year. The event, scheduled for March 16, is expected to attract more than 30,000 runners from around the world, including Filipino participants.

Philippine Ambassador to the Holy See Myla Grace Macahilig encouraged Filipino runners to give their best in the marathon. “Unang-una, nagpupugay kami sa mga Filipino runners na sasali sa darating na Rome Marathon on March 16. This is a good indication of both personal and community achievements,” she said in an interview after a Mass.

“I know your strong dedication and commitment to the sport has gotten you to this international stage. No pressure, but when you run, you also carry with you the hopes and dreams of your community, your family, and of course, sa sambayanang Pilipino” Ambassador added.

Among the Filipino participants are six pacers: Fil-Canadian Miguel Garcia, Rolando Espina from Ireland, and the Santa Teresa Pacing Team composed of JC, Jeanette, Kara, and Cathleen from New York.

JC Santa Teresa is a 60-year-old marathon pacer based in the United States, admired for his infectious joy and ability to inspire runners of all ages. Despite his age, JC’s energy never falters as he encourages marathoners with humor and positivity throughout their race journey. With 110 pacing gigs under his belt, covering all 50 U.S. states, he is a beloved figure in the running community, demonstrating that the love for the sport knows no limits. His ability to entertain and uplift runners makes him a natural leader on the course.

Jeanette Santa Teresa is a globe-trotting marathon pacer who has completed over 200 marathons while expertly balancing her roles as a mother and professional. Known for her unwavering stamina and ability to lead runners to the finish line, Jeanette’s energy and dedication never wane, even after hours on the racecourse. Her commitment has inspired many, including her two daughters, Kara and Cathleen, who have followed in her footsteps as marathon pacers.

Kara Santa Teresa represents the next generation of marathon pacers, carrying forward her parents’ legacy. Having paced in prestigious events like the London and New York Marathons, Kara’s focus is on teamwork and motivating runners through even the toughest parts of a race. Her calm demeanor and supportive attitude have made her a trusted guide for those striving to meet their running goals.

Cathleen Santa Teresa, much like her sister Kara, brings passion and energy to marathon pacing. With experience pacing major races such as the London and New York Marathons, she believes in fostering a sense of community among runners. Cathleen’s dedication and uplifting spirit create an atmosphere where runners feel supported and empowered to push through challenges.

Rolando Espina is a multi-medalist ultrarunner renowned for his extraordinary endurance and remarkable achievements in brutal endurance races, such as being the Negros 134-Mile Champion, 6-time finisher at Sparthalon 246km, and 2024 2nd runner-up at Ultra Milan Sanremo 285km.

Despite his impressive competitive background, Rolando finds joy in pacing, using his calm and experienced approach to guide runners through long distances. His ability to maintain composure and inspire confidence has earned him respect across the running community.

Miguel Garcia, originally from Albay, Philippines, and now based in Canada, is a dynamic athlete with a diverse sports background. Having competed in rowing for San Beda University, served as a rock climbing coach, and joined Calgary’s dragon boat team, Miguel is no stranger to high-level competition. His love for cycling sees him participating in up to 40 races a year across multiple disciplines, from road races to velodrome events. As a pacer, Miguel’s consistent pace-setting and motivational affirmations help runners maintain their rhythm and confidence. With experience in major triathlons, including the Escape from Alcatraz, Miguel continues to bring his enthusiasm and expertise to marathon pacing events worldwide.

As part of their final preparations, on Sunday, February 23, a Thanksgiving Mass was held at Santa Pudenziana Church for Filipino runners and the Filipino Catholic community in Rome.

The Holy Mass was officiated by Rev. Fr. Edward Caringal, Rev.Fr. Ronald Ayah,CS and Rev. Fr. Vher Fernandez of the Pedro Calungsod Filipino Community. Her presence was a reminder of the unwavering support from the Filipino community. Notably, in 2023, Ambassador Macahilig also joined international runners for a “Meet and Greet” Dinner further strengthening the bond between Filipino athletes and the global running community.

The thanksgiving Mass was also attended by Philippine Embassy in Rome Cultural Officer Naive Mamhot and other Embassy staff.

The Pedro Calungsod Community, Pilipino Runners Roma, Pinoy Teens Salinlahi PURI ASD (Roma), and Philippine Independence Day Association also attended the Eucharistic celebration to give their full support to the Filipino runners. (Alona Cochon)