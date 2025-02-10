Filipina gymnast represents PH, shines bright in Italy competition

Filipina gymnast Jhodelle Mallari Chavez made the Philippines proud in Italy, securing first place in the Individual Women’s Artistic Gymnastics A5 Category at the Regional Competition in Naples.

The young Filipina gymnast is just 12 years old, but she was already making Filipinos proud everywhere as she fought to win more titles for the Philippines.

Chavez, born in Naples but with roots in Lipa, Batangas, was discovered by Coach Monica degli Uberti, the president of CAG Napoli, while her family was on the metro heading home. The coach approached them, recognizing the great potential in the young Chavez for artistic gymnastics.

Starting training at just 5 and a half years old, Chavez has dedicated herself to gymnastics, and her hard work and talent have paid off with her impressive achievements on the international stage. Some of her accomplishments are as follows:

2021 – Gold A1 Regional Champion (Campania) & Top 10 in Italian National Semifinals

2022 – Gold A2 Regional Champion & Finalist in Italian National Competition

2023 – Gold A3 Regional Champion & Finalist in Italian National Competition

2024 – Gold A4 Regional Champion & Finalist in Italian National Competition

2025 – Gold A5 1st Place (Regional Competition)



Her next competition will be on March 29, 2025, where she will be competing in the 2nd Regional Competition to qualify for the Italian National Competition in May 2025, which she has reigned as champion for three consecutive years.

Written with the contributions of Alona Cochon.