Crown Prince of Dubai honors service of National Guard in Hatta; joins them for Iftar

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin52 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @HamdanMohammed/X

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has joined the National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar during Ramadan.

In a social media post, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the dedication of the National Guard in safeguarding the country’s borders, particularly as they carry out their duties away from their families during the holy month.

“I was delighted to join the personnel of the National Guard in Hatta for Iftar. Their dedication to safeguarding our borders, even while away from their families during the Holy Month, is truly remarkable. We deeply appreciate all those who work diligently around the clock to ensure our country continues to be a beacon of stability and prosperity,” he stated.

The National Guard in Hatta continues to operate throughout Ramadan, maintaining security and border protection efforts.

