Fighter jet went missing during tactical night ops — PAF

The PAF's FA-50 fighter aircraft with French Dassault Rafale aircraft during the Maritime Cooperative Activity in the West Philippine Sea — photo from Philippine Air Force

A fighter jet went missing while conducting tactical night operations on early Tuesday, March 4, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said.

Based on PAF’s report, the FA-50 fighter jet lost contact with the other aircraft that was part of the mission. En route to Mactan, Cebu, the aircraft tried to re-establish contact with the missing jet.

Search operations are ongoing, the PAF said.

“Our primary concern is the safe return of our aircrew. We are hopeful of locating them and the aircraft soon, and ask you to join us in prayer during this critical time,” the PAF said in a statement.

