Italy-based Filipina gymnast Jasmine Ramilo wins gold, 2 bronze medals in Bulgaria

In a remarkable display of talent and skill, 17-year-old Filipino rhythmic gymnast Jasmine Altea Ramilo has made headlines by winning a gold medal and two bronze medals at the prestigious Olympia 74 Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament held in Sofia, Bulgaria on February 2.

Competing in the Elite Senior Category, Ramilo demonstrated an almost flawless performance in the hoop event, securing the gold, while also clinching bronze medals in the ball and clubs categories.

Hailing from Santa Catalina, Ilocos Sur, she proudly represented the Philippines as the country’s sole athlete, accompanied by her coach Claudia Mancinelli from Ginnastica Fabriano.

This recent victory adds to Ramilo’s impressive track record, which includes a gold medal at the Maribor International Rhythmic Gymnastics tournament in Slovenia on November 19, 2023, and a bronze medal in the 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Manila in June last year.

As she prepares for her upcoming challenges at the Sofia World Cup from April 4 to 6 and the Baku World Cup 2025 on April 18 to 20, the Philippine Sports Commission and the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines have extended their congratulations and best wishes for her future endeavors.

with contributions from Alona Cochon