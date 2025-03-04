NICA: Alice Guo likely fled PH through ‘backdoor’ route to Indonesia

The National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) has put forward a theory on how dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo may have escaped the Philippines and reached Indonesia.

At a Senate hearing, NICA Director Ferlu Silvio suggested that Guo and her supposed siblings exited through the southern “backdoor” route, traveling from the Philippines to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, before heading to Kuala Lumpur and eventually reaching Batam, Indonesia.

Silvio pointed to a document indicating that Guo’s alleged sister, Sheila Guo, entered Kota Kinabalu, which they believe served as the jump-off point.

The Bureau of Immigration echoed NICA’s theory, with officials assuming that Guo likely departed from the Tawi-Tawi area by sea before reaching Malaysia. However, the exact exit point from the Philippines remains unclear.