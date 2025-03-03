Marcos ready to meet with Trump to strengthen U.S. alliance amid rising tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is eager to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington and is prepared to do so as soon as Trump is available, according to Manila’s Ambassador to the U.S., Jose Manuel Romualdez.

A potential meeting could take place in the spring. Romualdez emphasized that the Philippines is looking to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. as part of a trade agreement, while defense arrangements between the two countries will remain intact.

This push for a meeting comes as the Philippines, concerned about China’s growing assertiveness, aims to reinforce its longstanding alliance with the U.S.

Romualdez confirmed that the White House is aware of Manila’s request for a face-to-face discussion and anticipates receiving an invitation soon.

The specifics of the meeting’s agenda are still under consideration. Since Donald Trump took office, U.S. allies, including the Philippines, have reached out to his administration.

Despite a temporary freeze on U.S. aid, the Philippines was included in a list of countries receiving U.S. security and defense assistance.

The U.S. Congress recently approved $336 million in foreign military financing for the Philippines, with additional funds expected. Under former President Joe Biden, the U.S. had worked to strengthen security ties in the Indo-Pacific, notably with a trilateral arrangement involving the Philippines and Japan.

In recent discussions, U.S. officials reiterated America’s unwavering commitment to its alliance with the Philippines, especially in light of China’s destabilizing actions in the South China Sea. The Philippines continues to engage in talks with U.S. officials to bolster defense and security cooperation.