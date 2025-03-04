UAE-based overseas Filipino voters urged to pre-enroll for online voting in 2025 elections

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE is urging all registered overseas Filipino voters to complete the required pre-enrollment process for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections, emphasizing that the overseas voting system is now fully online.

According to the Embassy, the pre-enrollment period for online overseas voters will run from March 10 to May 7, 2025.

To be eligible for pre-enrollment, voters must be registered at either the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai. However, those who failed to register before the September 2024 deadline will not be allowed to vote.

Registered voters must still undergo the pre-enrollment process to be eligible to vote online in the upcoming elections.

How to pre-enroll

The pre-enrollment process can be completed online through the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) website. Voters need to provide the following:

Active email address

Active phone number

Valid ID issued by Philippine authorities (e.g., Philippine passport)

By completing this step, overseas voters in the UAE will secure their eligibility to cast their votes online for the 2025 elections.

The introduction of the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) marks a significant advancement in electoral accessibility for overseas Filipinos. Through this system, registered voters can conveniently cast their votes using any electronic device, including mobile phones, laptops, desktops, and tablets, regardless of operating system or web browser.

For those who may encounter technical difficulties, OVCS voting kiosks will be available at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai during the 30-day overseas voting period.