Dubai Police arrest 9 beggars on first day of Ramadan

Photo courtesy: Dubai Police

The Dubai Police have arrested nine beggars across the city during the first day of Ramadan, as part of an ongoing crackdown aimed at curbing this illegal activity.

In a news release, Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, stated that the campaign, ‘A Conscious Society, Free of Beggars,’ has helped reduce the number of beggars annually through strict enforcement.

“The first day of Ramadan saw the arrest of nine individuals, including five males and four females,” Brig. Al Shamsi said.

He also warned the public of their manipulative tactics, such as involving children, people with disabilities, or falsely claiming financial distress, to exploit people’s generosity during the holy month.

The campaign targets both in-person and online begging, which includes soliciting at gatherings, markets, and mosques, as well as fraudulent digital donation schemes.

Al Shamsi urged those in need to seek assistance from accredited charitable organizations that offer legitimate support, such as the “Iftar for the Fasting” initiative.

Dubai Police have advised residents not to give money to beggars and to report any instances through the Dubai Police contact center (901), the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police app, or the ‘E-crime’ online platform.

