ONIC PH dominates ESL MLBB, claims APAC championship

Photo courtesy: ONIC Philippines/FB

Filipino team ONIC Philippines (ONIC PH) has once again demonstrated its dominance in the esports scene by clinching the championship title at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Challenge Finals.

The grand finals, held in Johor, Malaysia, saw ONIC PH defeat Indonesia’s ONIC Esports in a commanding 4-0 sweep.

 

The competition featured 12 elite teams from across the region, divided into two groups for the group stage. ONIC PH, led by players Kelra, Brusko, Super Frince, K1NGKONG, and Kirk, delivered an outstanding performance throughout the tournament, finishing the group stage with a strong 4-1 match record. They then dominated the playoffs, securing their spot in the finals through the upper bracket.

This victory adds to ONIC PH’s growing list of accolades, including their recent triumph at the M6 World Championship.

As champions, ONIC PH claims the largest share of the $150,000 prize pool, taking home a substantial $65,000.

