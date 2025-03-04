Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Pope Francis remains hospitalized with pneumonia, condition still ‘reserved’

Pope Francis remains under close medical supervision at Rome’s Gemelli hospital as he recovers from pneumonia in both lungs, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who was admitted on February 14 with bronchitis, experienced two episodes of acute respiratory failure on Monday, raising global concerns over his health.

In an evening update, the Vatican explained that the pope’s respiratory failure was caused by “a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm.” This condition, which impairs the lungs’ ability to pass oxygen into the bloodstream, can be life-threatening.

While doctors continue to monitor his condition closely, the Vatican stated that his prognosis remains “reserved,” meaning medical professionals are unable to determine the likely outcome of his illness. Despite his hospitalization, Pope Francis has continued to work from a special suite reserved for pontiffs on the hospital’s 10th floor.

For the third consecutive Sunday, the pope missed his traditional Angelus prayer, instead issuing a written message to the faithful. In it, he expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support:

“I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people. Thank you all.”

The Vatican has yet to announce when Pope Francis might be discharged, as the world watches closely for updates on his recovery.

