Social media regulation mulled to combat fake news – PCO chief

The creation of a social media regulatory body and the implementation of stricter guidelines for content creators are being considered by the new communications secretary of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In an interview with reporters, Communications Secretary Jay Ruiz said it is high time for vloggers and other social media influencers to be held accountable for the misinformation and disinformation they share with the public.

Ruiz said establishing a regulatory body for content creators could help ensure accountability, especially for those who spread false information.

“Pinag-aaralan po natin yan na sana magkaroon. Kahit papaano. Lalo na doon sa mabibigat na issue na hindi makatotohanan,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz said some individuals deliberately spread false news to mislead the public about government policies.

“O ngayon sinabi ng gobyerno walang pasok. Nagpakalat ng fake news may pasok pala. Sino ngayon ang papaniwalaan ng tao? Sino? Eh walang accountability ang tao na yun,” said Ruiz.

The new communications chief added that even lawmakers struggle to counter disinformation directed at them.

“Congressman na yun ah? Wala silang magawa para maituwid ang katotohanan. Eh ano pa kung ordinaryong tao ka? Cinyberbully ka. Nagpakalat lang ng—sinira ka. Ano? Saan ka tatakbo?” said Ruiz.

“Siguro panahon na tayo naman ay magkaroon ng regulatory, regulation – or at least, kung hindi man regulation, ipaalam sa mga vloggers, sa social media users na kayo po may responsibilidad din sa publiko,” he added.

There are no details yet on how the proposed regulatory body will be established or what penalties social media users might face for spreading disinformation and misinformation.