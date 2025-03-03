Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi launches campaign, encourages safe gas usage to protect families, communities

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino31 mins ago

Abu Dhabi DoE launches campaign to educate residents on safe LPG usage. Courtesy: WAM

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) launched a public awareness campaign to teach citizens and residents how to use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) across the Emirate.

The campaign with the slogan ‘Your Safety is Our Priority’ is increasing awareness regarding the importance of adhering to safe practices for LPG systems, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, cooking activities increase not only at homes, but in restaurants and kitchens as people prepare for Ramadan feasts.

The campaign is aimed at specific populations that handle LPG systems, including employers who are training workers in related industries like cafeterias and restaurants, laborers, domestic staff, and companies working in labor recruitment and placement.

Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the DoE stated that this initiative promotes a sustainable and efficient energy sector.

Meanwhile, Eng. Ahmed Alsayed Mohamed Alsheebani, the DoE’s Acting Regulatory Affairs Petroleum Product Sector Executive Director, stated that the LPG Safety Campaign will promote safety practices during Ramadan when there is heightened gas usage in the kitchens.

He also said that this awareness program will also positively change an individual’s behavior when it comes to overall public safety.

