PH gov’t to probe alleged donations from Chinese nationals to PNP, LGUs

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino27 seconds ago

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro. Courtesy: Philippine News Agency/FB

The Philippine government said it will investigate the alleged donations given by Chinese nationals to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and some local government units (LGUs).

According to Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, authorities are investigating whether the donations were made in “good faith.”

“As of now ay pag-aaralan po natin iyan. Kung ito man po ay naging donasyon in good faith, kailangan po talaga natin malaman dahil hindi naman po masama ang tumanggap ng donasyon,” Castro said during a press briefing in Malacañang.

Castro said that accepting donations is not inherently wrong, as long as they are offered in good faith, citing instances during the pandemic when several localities received donations from China, including ambulances and vehicles.

She also said that they must know whether the true motives behind the donations are not used for dubious purposes.

“Wala pong masama kung tatanggap tayo ng donasyon if it’s done in good faith. So, kung ito naman po pala ay parang ibinigay pero mayroong kakaibang dahilan for that, kailangan po nating imbestigahan iyan at kung sinuman po iyong mga tumanggap na mga opisyal ng LGU,” she said.

Recently, Chinese nationals Wang Yongyi, Wu Junren, Cai Shaohuang, and Chen Haitao, who were arrested in late January for allegedly gathering images and maps of Philippine naval forces near the West Philippine Sea (WPS), reportedly donated cash and vehicles to the PNP and LGUs through Chinese Communist Party-affiliated groups.

