“Mahal kita at hanggang sa muli”: Juan Karlos, Maureen Wroblewitz break up

Singer Juan Karlos pens a touching message addressed to his ex-girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz in an Instagram post which appears to be his announcement of their split on Friday, June 10.

The ‘Buwan’ singer said that from ‘friends’ to ‘best friends’, the model remains as his ‘moon.’

“Magka-ibigan na ngayo’y matalik na magkaibigan. Lagi mong tandaan na kahit pagbaliktarin mo man ang mundo, kahit saang lupalop man ng kalawakan, ikaw parin ang nagiisa kong buwan,” captioned JK.

Meanwhile, Maureen Wroblewitz posts an artwork which says “Life is not happening to you, it is happening for you.”

She captioned the post with, “some things come to an end and that’s okay. but now it’s time for us to grow on our own.

Juan Karlos replied to this post saying that he considers himself “the luckiest person in the world” and said that he wanted to see the model succeed.

We are both so young and we have to enjoy ourselves,” he said in his reply.

In what appears to be a break-up season, the Juan Karlos and Maureen are now the newest addition in the list of celebrity couples announcing their split this year.

