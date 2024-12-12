Selena Gomez engaged to Benny Blanco

Wedding bells will soon ring for pop superstar Selena Gomez and songwriter-producer Benny Blanco.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Dec. 12, Gomez shared the news of their engagement, showing photos of her with a diamond ring.

“Forever begins now,” the singer wrote.

“Hey wait, that’s my wife,” Blanco commented.

Congratulatory messages quickly poured in for the couple, including messages from Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Jennifer Aniston.

Gomez and Blanco began dating in 2023.

Before their relationship, the couple collaborated in 2019 for the English-Spanish song “I can’t get enough.”