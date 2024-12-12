Sofronio Vasquez on ‘The Voice’ US win: Dreams do come true

It was an unimaginable and surreal journey for Sofronio Vasquez to top “The Voice US” finals as he shared his gratitude after his historic win.

“Dreams really do come true,” Vasquez said in his Instagram post sharing some photos of his winning moments in the hit reality singing competition.

“Believe that you can, and manifest it with your whole heart,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofronio Vasquez III (@sofroniovasquez)

Vasquez won the show’s 26th season, earning the majority of votes from American viewers.

He won a cash prize of $100,000 (roughly P5.83 million) and bagged a record deal with Universal Music Group. Grammy-winning artist Michael Bublé mentored Vasquez, who represented team Bublé throughout the competition.

Vasquez captivated audiences with his powerful renditions of Sia’s “Unstoppable” and “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman,” earning standing ovations and widespread praise.

In the finale, Vasquez outperformed a strong lineup composed of Danny Joseph (Team Reba), Jeremy

Beloate (Team Snoop), and Sydney Sterlace (Team Gwen).

During a post-final interview with entertainment channel Extra TV, Vasquez described his winning moment as “magical.”

“I really didn’t think that this moment will even exist and will even happen,” Vasquez said.

He also thanked his coach for guiding him in his journey.

“I am most proud of my team. I’m just so proud to be part of his team and now I’m the winner,” he added.