Entertainment

Barbie Imperial confirms split with Diego Loyzaga 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Actress Barbie Imperial has confirmed that she and Diego Loyzaga have called it quits.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol, Barbie did not elaborate on the reasons for the split but she clarified it was a clean break up. 

“Natutunan ko na, baka kaya paulit-ulit na nangyayari sa akin ito kasi hindi ko talaga minamahal ‘yung sarili ko, Kasi it’s like all the same stories, each boyfriend, so for me, parang, what if, ibahin ko ngayon? Sarili ko naman ‘yung mahalin ko,” Barbie said when asked about what she learned from her past relationships.

The couple had been in a relationship for over a year, but the recent trip of Diego to the United States sparked break up rumors between the two.

Fans and netizens were also quick to observe that Barbie was no longer part of the photos shared by Diego during last year’s holidays.

Last November, the two were also involved in the controversy fueled by Xian Gaza. 

He accused Diego of having an affair with starlet AJ Raval. 

Both Barbie and Diego denied Gaza’s claims. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos Korina Sanchez

Bongbong skips KBP presidential forum for Korina interview?

6 hours ago
244965988 394037242168222 7507433815280594312 n

‘Di po ako nawawalan ng trabaho’: Robin Padilla denies money as reason for senate bid

1 day ago
pacquaio

Net 25 accuses Pacquiao of being disrespectful for showing up ‘extremely late’ 

1 day ago
Bongbong Marcos 2

Marcos Jr. declines presidential forum to be hosted by Karen Davila, Rico Hizon

2 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button