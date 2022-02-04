Barbie Imperial confirms split with Diego Loyzaga 

Actress Barbie Imperial has confirmed that she and Diego Loyzaga have called it quits.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol, Barbie did not elaborate on the reasons for the split but she clarified it was a clean break up.

“Natutunan ko na, baka kaya paulit-ulit na nangyayari sa akin ito kasi hindi ko talaga minamahal ‘yung sarili ko, Kasi it’s like all the same stories, each boyfriend, so for me, parang, what if, ibahin ko ngayon? Sarili ko naman ‘yung mahalin ko,” Barbie said when asked about what she learned from her past relationships.

The couple had been in a relationship for over a year, but the recent trip of Diego to the United States sparked break up rumors between the two.

Fans and netizens were also quick to observe that Barbie was no longer part of the photos shared by Diego during last year’s holidays.

Last November, the two were also involved in the controversy fueled by Xian Gaza.

He accused Diego of having an affair with starlet AJ Raval.

Both Barbie and Diego denied Gaza’s claims.