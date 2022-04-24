EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Celebrity couple Jake Cuenca, Kylie Verzosa announce breakup

Celebrity couple Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa have announced their breakup.

Filipino-American actor Jake Cuenca said he has broken up with beauty queen-actress Kylie Verzosa. They were in a relationship for three years.

The actor announced this on his Instagram page.

“This was us. I’ll hold on to all our precious memories together with so much value. This past [three] years of my life have certainly been the best. I say this with such a heavy heart but me and Kylie have decided to go our separate ways,” he said.

The actor however did not disclose the reason behind the breakup. He however said that he was proud of their relationship.

“[We] both wanted to be able to look back on our relationship with no bitterness, no anger and no regrets, only the good memories. Certainly that’s what I will be holding on to,” he added.

