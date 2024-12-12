Boyz II Men bring harmonies and history to Abu Dhabi

Celebrating 30 years of iconic music with upcoming biopic and Saadiyat Nights performance

Global R&B sensations, Boyz II Men, are making their way to the UAE for a special Saadiyat Nights concert on 25 January 2025, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. Fans will not only experience an evening of unforgettable music but will also join in celebrating two major milestones in the group’s illustrious career.

2024 marks the 30th anniversary of their landmark album “II”, a record that not only defined an era, but also cemented the group as one of the greatest vocal groups of all time. As fans gear up to relive hits like “I’ll Make Love To You”, “On Bended Knee” and “Water Runs Dry”, excitement is also building around the recent announcement of their upcoming biopic and long-form documentary. This project will take audiences behind the scenes of their groundbreaking career, exploring their journey from Philadelphia street corners to Grammy-winning stardom.

“This year feels like the perfect storm of celebration for us,” says Nathan Morris, one of the founding members of the group. “We’re so excited to be bringing the music that has touched so many lives to Abu Dhabi, especially as we reflect on the incredible story that has led us here.”

The biopic and documentary promises to showcase the group’s timeless appeal, blending their chart-topping discography with personal insights and untold stories. The project is set to coincide with the trio’s ongoing global performances, bridging the past, present and future of their musical journey.

Tickets for Boyz II Men – live at Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi are available now at www.ticketmaster.ae with limited tickets available for fans eager to get closer to the action.