Filipino Sofronio Vasquez makes history as ‘The Voice’ Season 26 champion

Screengrabbed from The Voice/YouTube

Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez has etched his name in the annals of music history by becoming the first Filipino and Asian to win the prestigious US reality singing competition “The Voice.” Vasquez emerged victorious in the show’s 26th season, earning the majority of votes from American viewers.

His triumph came with a $100,000 cash prize and a coveted record deal with Universal Music Group. The singer was mentored by Grammy-winning artist Michael Bublé, whose team Vasquez represented throughout the competition.

Vasquez captivated audiences with his powerful renditions of Sia’s “Unstoppable” and “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, earning standing ovations and widespread praise.

In the finale, Vasquez outperformed a strong lineup of finalists, including Danny Joseph (Team Reba), Jeremy Beloate (Team Snoop), and Sydney Sterlace (Team Gwen).

“Sofronio has the best voice I will ever have on my team. He defies all genres of music. He is charismatic, incredibly sweet, and amazingly talented,” Bublé said in an interview during the show’s finale.

Before making waves internationally, Vasquez was a finalist in the Filipino singing competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan.” His journey from local contests to a global stage highlights his dedication to his craft and his undeniable talent.

