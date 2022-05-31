Moira, Jason announce split after three years of marriage

Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez have called it quits, three years after they got married.

“It is with a heavy heart that after 3 years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways. Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time,” read the statement from the couple.

In his official Facebook account, Jason admitted that he was at fault and that he had been unfaithful to Moira during their marriage.

“This is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write. But since you guys have been with us from the start, it is only right that you hear this straight from me. 3 years ago, I married my bestfriend with the intent of spending the rest of my life with her. Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage,” said Jason.

He added: “I believe that she deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a “peaceful” but dishonest path. I take full responsibility and I’m doing my best to be better.

From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry for everyone I hurt. Especially Moi.”