EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Shakira and long-time partner Soccer Star Gerard Piqué announce split in a joint statement

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar4 hours ago

The 45-year-old ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer confirmed split with long-time partner Soccer Star Gerard Piqué in a joint statement released on Saturday, June 4.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple said in a joint statement Saturday. “We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

Speculations about the couple’s split made rounds after the soccer defender was reportedly living separately in Barcelona. Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported that the soccer star has been unfaithful to the multi-awarded singer.

The two met during the filming of Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ music video which served as the 2010 World Cup Football anthem. They share two boys, Milan, 9 and Sasha 7 and have been together for more than a decade.

Shakira’s fans are quick to point out the lyrics of her latest song ‘Te Felecito’ which translates to Congratulations as something that may be related to her split with long-time partner.

The Spanish song lyrics translated to English:

“For pleasing you, I broke into pieces
They warned me but I didn’t pay attention
I realized you were fake
It was the drop that spilled the glass

Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you’re lying.”

 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 06 04 at 11.19.06 PM

Mariah Carey sued for $20 million over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

5 hours ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 15

BIR Employee arrested for extortion

10 hours ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE

UAE welcomes extension of truce in Yemen

10 hours ago
jenelyn olsim

Jenelyn Olsim beats Julie Mezabarba by split decision in ONE: 158

11 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button