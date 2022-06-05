Shakira and long-time partner Soccer Star Gerard Piqué announce split in a joint statement

The 45-year-old ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer confirmed split with long-time partner Soccer Star Gerard Piqué in a joint statement released on Saturday, June 4.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple said in a joint statement Saturday. “We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

Gerard Piqué and Shakira have announced their separation in a joint statement: "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” pic.twitter.com/3sDRFg3oYd — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 4, 2022

Speculations about the couple’s split made rounds after the soccer defender was reportedly living separately in Barcelona. Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported that the soccer star has been unfaithful to the multi-awarded singer.

Shakira caught Gerard Piqué cheating on her with another woman. They will separate soon. For weeks, Piqué has been living alone in an apartment in Barcelona. — @elperiodico pic.twitter.com/37HKz2Cta8 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 1, 2022

The two met during the filming of Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ music video which served as the 2010 World Cup Football anthem. They share two boys, Milan, 9 and Sasha 7 and have been together for more than a decade.

Shakira’s fans are quick to point out the lyrics of her latest song ‘Te Felecito’ which translates to Congratulations as something that may be related to her split with long-time partner.

The Spanish song lyrics translated to English:

“For pleasing you, I broke into pieces

They warned me but I didn’t pay attention

I realized you were fake

It was the drop that spilled the glass

Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you’re lying.”