Former Japanese star Maria Ozawa and Filipino actor Jose Sarasola break up

Former Japanese adult video star Maria Ozawa and Filipino actor Jose Sarasola have broken up.

Jose said their long-distance relationship because of the COVID-19 pandemic was the reason behind their breakup.

“To be honest, wala na kami. It’s been difficult, e, it’s been very hard. LDR is very hard. We never expect this to be difficult,” he said adding it was last December when they mutually agreed to part ways.

“Last December, we had a talk. We mutually agreed to part ways. Pero wala naman kaming pinag-awayan, big fight, third party. Wala naman talagang away. It’s, like, ang hirap lang talaga ng LDR. We didn’t expect na ganito kahirap talaga,” he said.

Maria left the Philippines expecting that COVID-19 will not be a pandemic but then it became global and he said, “She left knowing na baka after three months baka mawala eventually, little did we know na naging global pandemic na siya. Up to now, she never came back. Nahihirapan talaga siya kasi sa mga rules ng mga foreigners coming back,” he said.