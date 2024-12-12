Emirati police officer receives presidential award for supporting undocumented Filipino children in UAE

An Emirati police officer has earned high recognition from President Bongbong Marcos for his exceptional dedication to supporting the welfare of the Filipino community in the United Arab Emirates, particularly undocumented Filipino children.

Major Bader Ahmed J. Al Zafeen, Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, has made history as the first Emirati recipient of the Kaanib ng Bayan Award under the 2024 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas (PAFIOO).

The prestigious presidential award honors foreign individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the welfare and well-being of Filipinos overseas.

Major Al Zafeen’s recognition centers on his DNA Project, which significantly aided the Philippine Consulate in repatriating at least 118 undocumented Filipino children from Dubai between 2021 and 2023.

The initiative facilitated the free conduct of DNA testing, enabling the children to establish their identities, secure exit passes, and return to the Philippines to pursue education and a stable childhood.

“With compassion and dedication, Major Al Zafeen has eased the financial and legal burdens on vulnerable families, restoring dignity and hope to those living in uncertainty. His work exemplifies selfless humanitarian service,” PAFIOO said in a social media post.

During his speech at the awards ceremony, President Marcos acknowledged the vital role of Kaanib ng Bayan awardees in supporting overseas Filipino communities.

“Thank you for showing compassion to Filipinos, especially in their times of need. Maraming, maraming salamat po,” the President said.

Major Bader was among 13 distinguished awardees for the 2024 PAFIOO, selected from 84 nominations submitted from 27 countries.