VP Sara Duterte fails to attend NBI probe over Marcos threat

Vice President Sara Duterte has once again skipped the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) initial probe today, December 11, into her remarks against President Bongbong Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, which she made during a virtual press conference on November 23.

According to a Reuters report, Duterte’s lawyers instead submitted a letter in which the vice president “vehemently denies having made any threat” that could be classified as a “grave threat” under the law or a violation of the country’s anti-terrorism act.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago, who presented the letter to the media, emphasized that Duterte is guaranteed a fair inquiry, noting that the subpoena for questioning would have allowed her to elaborate on the threats made against her.

“It would have been easier had (the vice president) appeared before us,” he said.