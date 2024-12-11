RTA unveils special offers, services for marine transport on New Year’s Eve

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to provide special offers and services during the New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2024, particularly for marine transport options including the Dubai ferry, abra, and water taxi.

RTA is extending special offers and exclusive services to celebrate New Years Eve 2025, which falls on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, across marine transport modes, such as Dubai Ferry, Abra, and Water Taxi.

To read full news, Visit https://t.co/d59n6xYIT5 — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 10, 2024

On New Year’s Eve, Dubai ferry trips will depart from Dubai Mall Ferry Station, Al Ghubaiba Station, and Bluewaters Station between 10pm and 10:30pm, concluding at 1:30am. Tickets are priced at AED 350 for silver class and AED 525 for gold class, with a 50% discount for children aged two to 10 years, and free admission for children under two.

Water taxi services, meanwhile, will begin from Marina Mall Station in Dubai Marina, with a full booking price of AED 3,750.

Abra trips will operate from Al Jaddaf Station, Al Fahidi Station, and Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station, with single tickets priced at AED 150; children under two can ride for free. Both services will run from 10:00pm to 1:30am.

RTA has advised to contact their call center at 8009090 or send an email to [email protected] for more information.