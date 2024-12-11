PHIVOLCS: Kanlaon Volcano records 31 volcanic earthquakes; ash emissions ongoing

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) continues to monitor the activity of Kanlaon Volcano following the recording of high levels of volcanic earthquakes.

According to a recent update from PHIVOLCS, a total of 31 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded at the volcano over the past 24 hours.

In addition, continuous ash emissions from the volcano have lasted between 11 to 39 minutes, releasing approximately 4,121 tons of sulfur dioxide.

As of 9pm Tuesday, heavy rainfall was reported on the southern slopes of the volcano, prompting officials to remind residents to be cautious of lahar threats.

“Local government units have been advised to monitor these and downstream barangays in case lahars occur and impact these communities,” PHIVOLCS said in an advisory.

Currently, Alert Level 3 remains in effect for the Kanlaon Volcano, with strict recommendations for evacuation within a six-kilometer radius from the volcano’s summit.

