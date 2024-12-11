Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PHIVOLCS: Kanlaon Volcano records 31 volcanic earthquakes; ash emissions ongoing

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado48 mins ago

Courtesy: PHIVOLCS-DOST/FB

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) continues to monitor the activity of Kanlaon Volcano following the recording of high levels of volcanic earthquakes.

According to a recent update from PHIVOLCS, a total of 31 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded at the volcano over the past 24 hours.

In addition, continuous ash emissions from the volcano have lasted between 11 to 39 minutes, releasing approximately 4,121 tons of sulfur dioxide.

As of 9pm Tuesday, heavy rainfall was reported on the southern slopes of the volcano, prompting officials to remind residents to be cautious of lahar threats.

“Local government units have been advised to monitor these and downstream barangays in case lahars occur and impact these communities,” PHIVOLCS said in an advisory.

Currently, Alert Level 3 remains in effect for the Kanlaon Volcano, with strict recommendations for evacuation within a six-kilometer radius from the volcano’s summit.

Related story: Over 10,000 individuals evacuated following Kanlaon Volcano eruption

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado48 mins ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2024 12 11T060050.768

RTA unveils special offers, services for marine transport on New Year’s Eve

7 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 05T142739.843

House panel seeks PSA verification of 1,992 individuals who received confidential funds from OVP

15 hours ago
469827737 887784210188712 3144971818972558386 n

Marcos honors legacy of Susan Ople during groundbreaking of OFW Hospital Cancer Care Center

15 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 10T133723.533

Filipino Social Club Dubai wins Platinum Award at Ethraa

16 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button