Robredo says high spending on Facebook ads paid for by campaign volunteers

Vice President Leni Robredo said volunteers paid for most of her campaign ads on Facebook.

Her statement comes following a review of the social media platform’s Ad Library showing that she registered the top spending on Facebook among all the 2022 presidential aspirants.

Facebook ads for Robredo amounted to P14.1 million from Aug. 4, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2021.

“From the official campaign, none that I’m aware of. Ang alam ko talaga, karamihan talaga dito mga volunteer groups,” Robredo said.

“I understand why our volunteers feel the need to do that because it has been clear over the past 5 years and going into the campaign na grabe talaga ang social media machinery ng kalaban,” she added pointing out experts’ findings that numerous politician use troll armies to sway public opinion by spreading fake news.

