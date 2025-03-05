UAE leaders gather for Iftar at Sheikh Zayed’s historic farm

In observance of the holy month of Ramadan, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, together with the Rulers of the Emirates, gathered for iftar at the historic farm of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, on Thursday.

During the event, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed officially recognized the farm as the UAE’s third union site, joining Union House and Arqoob Al Sedira, highlighting the role the site played in the establishment of the country.

“I had the pleasure of joining my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, to share iftar in a location that holds special significance,” H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said in a social media post.

The farm, which holds significant historical value, was the site of critical discussions between the founding rulers of the UAE, which contributed to the establishment of the UAE.

“For two weeks in March 1971, the late Sheikh Zayed and the Rulers met here at his farm in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, to discuss and plan the UAE’s formation. Today this farm joins Union House and Arqoob Al Sedira as one of the sites that proved pivotal to the establishment of the Union,” the President added.

The gathering saw the participation of the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and other key officials.

The UAE President welcomed H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qawain; and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Following the Maghrib prayer, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hosted an iftar reception, joining in the tradition of breaking their fast.