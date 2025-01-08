DMW pledges support to bring home 220 pardoned Filipinos from the UAE

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has pledged full support to the 220 Filipino detainees recently granted clemency by the UAE government, vowing to bring them back home and assist in their reintegration into Philippine society.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 8, the DMW expressed its readiness to coordinate with the Philippine Embassy in the UAE to ensure the safe return of the pardoned overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“We are also committed to providing comprehensive support to ensure their smooth and successful reintegration into Philippine society, through a whole-of-government collaboration with other government agencies under our Bagong Pilipinas,” the DMW said.

“We look forward to welcoming our pardoned OFWs back home and supporting them in their paths toward full reintegration,” it added.

The DMW also expressed its gratitude to the UAE government for granting clemency to the detainees convicted of various offenses on the occasion of its 53rd National Day, saying this underscores the strong ties between the two nations.

“This very welcome gesture highlights the strong and enduring relationship between the Philippines and the UAE, a bond that was further reinforced in the recent meeting between His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in November 2024,” the DMW said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine missions in the UAE have also expressed their support in repatriating the pardoned OFWs by coordinating with UAE authorities.