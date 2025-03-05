PH Consulate in Dubai to bring services to OFWs in Fujairah

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai will hold a consular mission in Fujairah on March 15 to provide essential services to overseas Filipinos residing in the emirate and nearby areas.

This initiative, starting at 8:00 AM at Al Bahar Hotel and Resort, aims to serve Filipino nationals who are Fujairah visa holders and residents, as well as residents from Masafi, Kalba, Khor Kalba, Qidfa, Mirbah, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn.

Among the consular services available during the mission are passport renewal, OWWA membership/renewal, notarial services, SSS membership, civil registration, PAG-IBIG Fund services, report of marriage, Legal Capacity to Contract Marriage, assistance to nationals, and contract verification.

Registered voters will also be given an orientation on online overseas voting.

The consular mission will be complemented by two key events: a financial literacy seminar at 10:00 AM and a town hall meeting at 1:30 PM.

Reminders for applicants

OFWs wishing to avail of the services or attend the events must register in advance through this link: forms.gle/JUJyghonLs1a7FJb7, and upload a copy of their passport and Emirates ID.

Those seeking consular services will receive an email with instructions on completing the application process and submitting required documents.

For services from the Migrant Workers Office, applicants will be notified via email once their appointment is confirmed.

